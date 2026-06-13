WNBA Star Kelsey Plum Signs Brand Deal With adidas Basketball

adidas has officially announced the signing of two-time WNBA Champion and Los Angeles Sparks Guard Kelsey Plum. The blockbuster partnership adds one of the game’s most dynamic talents to a growing women’s basketball roster that already features icons like Candace Parker, Aliyah Boston, and Satou Sabally.
Built on a shared commitment to elite performance and cultural influence, the partnership will showcase Plum’s bold on-court playstyle and trendsetting off-court fashion. As a two-time WNBA Champion, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, and four-time WNBA All-Star, Plum brings an elite resume to the brand.
“I’m so excited to be joining the adidas Basketball family,” said Plum. “There’s no better brand to partner with to authentically express myself on and off the court. Their commitment to basketball is unwavering.”
As part of the multi-dimensional deal, adidas will support Plum as a lifestyle icon, granting her access to the brand’s top styles to fuel her cutting-edge look beyond the hardwood.
“Kelsey brings unique value to the adidas Basketball family,” said Candace Parker, President of adidas Women’s Basketball. “She is a champion, and her interests beyond the court in fashion and culture make her the ideal partner for adidas.”
On the court, Plum will lace up the adidas Crazy Energy sneaker throughout the 2026 WNBA season. The high-performance shoe is engineered with a ventilated upper and signature Lightstrike comfort technology to perfectly match her fast and relentless style of play.