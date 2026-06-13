Lil Uzi Vert gave Summer Smash fans more than a festival performance Friday night. They also delivered a major update about what’s coming next.

Lil Uzi spots North West in the crowd at Summer Smash😂



“Hello Northyyy” pic.twitter.com/0xwIVNSYWU — RapTV (@Rap) June 13, 2026

Closing out a packed headlining set at SeatGeek Stadium on June 12, Uzi sent the crowd into a frenzy with a surprise announcement about new music. After running through a career-spanning performance, the Philly star left fans with one final message: “New album on the way. I gotta get home and take care of my baby monkey.”

“New album on the way”



— Lil Uzi Vert at Summer Smash 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Ot9IoNWT3U — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 13, 2026

The reveal capped off an eventful night from the moment Uzi stepped on stage. Arriving slightly behind schedule, they quickly addressed the crowd, saying, “Sorry I’m late. I had to jump off the jet,” before launching straight into an unreleased track that instantly grabbed the audience’s attention.

Lil Uzi Vert x 2slimey at Summer Smash 👀 pic.twitter.com/NqRR0TJxzY — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 13, 2026

The 21-song set kept the energy high throughout the evening, blending fan favorites with newer material. Records like “XO Tour Lif3,” “Money Longer,” “POP,” “Aye,” “Do What I Want,” and “What You Sayin” had thousands of fans rapping along from start to finish.

LIL UZI VERT

NEW SNIPPET



PREMIERED @ SUMMER SMASH 🚨

pic.twitter.com/iMqeY70wAw — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 13, 2026

Uzi also created several memorable moments away from the music. During “POP,” a fan dressed as the cover art from Pink Tape was invited onstage to join the performance, drawing a huge reaction from the crowd. Later in the set, Uzi paused to acknowledge North West after spotting her watching from the audience.

As always, the fashion matched the star power. Uzi hit the stage in a white Gucci long-sleeve top accented with the brand’s signature red-and-green stripes, paired with Prada sneakers and a furry fox-tail accessory hanging from the waist.

With a new album now officially teased, Summer Smash may have just hosted the first chapter of Lil Uzi Vert’s next era.