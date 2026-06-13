Heating up the summer to a boiling point, three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning hip-hop legend Ludacris has tagged GRAMMY® Award-nominated rap powerhouse GloRilla for a brand-new single, “Real Hustla.” Out now via DTP Records/Def Jam Recordings, the track marks the first-ever collaboration between these hip-hop titans.

Ludacris first previewed “Real Hustla” with a clip on social media, inciting widespread anticipation from his global audience. The track’s distorted synth loop twists around a loose beat punctuated by the thump of 808s and jittery hi-hats.

Against this sonic backdrop, Ludacris and GloRilla lock into an incendiary back-and-forth boosted by highly quotable bars. Fittingly, this summer banger culminates on a chantable, high-energy chorus: “This the real hustla, this the real flow.”