Global style icon Rihanna was spotted out in New York City wearing pieces from the highly anticipated Gap x Victoria Beckham collection.

Rihanna shows love to her baby daddy A$AP Rocky in a new video with The People Gallery 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OVIpjkgzDR — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 11, 2026

Showcasing her signature trendsetting style, the superstar wore the Gap x Victoria Beckham Relaxed Crop Denim Jacket, available for $128. She paired the outerwear with the matching Gap x Victoria Beckham Low Rise Capri Jeans, which retail for $88.

The appearance marks a major fashion moment for the collaborative collection, highlighting its high-profile appeal in the heart of NYC.