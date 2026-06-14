How Rolex Became Hip-Hop’s Favorite Status Symbol

Before Richard Mille. Before Audemars Piguet. Before Patek Philippe entered the rap vocabulary. There was Rolex.

The Day-Date in yellow gold — the Presidential — showed up on the wrists of drug dealers and rappers in the 1980s because it did something no other watch could: it communicated success without needing an explanation. You didn’t need to know watches. You didn’t need to recognize the brand. Gold is gold, and a gold Rolex is a gold Rolex. Everyone understood what it meant.

That relationship between hip-hop and Rolex has evolved over four decades into something more complicated and more interesting than a simple status play.

The Presidential Era

The Rolex Day-Date got the “Presidential” nickname because American presidents wore it. Eisenhower. Johnson. The association was with political power and old money.

Hip-hop reclaimed it. By the late 1980s, the yellow gold Day-Date on a matching President bracelet was the defining accessory of rap success. Biggie wore one. Tupac wore one. Eric B. & Rakim’s “Paid in Full” album cover featured gold chains and gold watches that set the visual template for a generation.

The Presidential worked for hip-hop for the same reason it worked for presidents: it’s impossible to misread. A Day-Date in yellow gold says one thing, clearly, to everyone in the room. That clarity was the whole point. First-generation rap wealth needed visible proof because nobody was going to take a young Black man’s word that he’d made it. The watch did the talking.

Why the Submariner Took Over

Somewhere around 2010, the conversation shifted. Jay-Z started wearing Submariners alongside watches that cost ten times as much. Kanye was photographed with a Submariner. Drake’s collection started with one.

The Submariner is the opposite of the Presidential. It’s steel, not gold. It’s understated, not ostentatious. It reads as competence rather than wealth. The rappers who gravitated toward it were the ones who’d already proven they had money and didn’t need a gold watch to show it.

That shift mirrors what happened in hip-hop more broadly. First-generation success is loud. Second-generation success is quiet. The Submariner is the quiet watch.

The Daytona Problem

The Rolex Daytona became the hardest watch to buy at an authorized dealer around the same time that hip-hop’s relationship with luxury watches matured beyond the Presidential. A steel Daytona retails at $16,550. Pre-owned it trades at $27,000 to $36,000. You can’t walk into a store and buy one regardless of how much money you have.

For a culture built on the idea that money solves problems, a watch you can’t buy with money is deeply interesting.

John Mayer — not a rapper but adjacent to the culture — built a Daytona collection that became its own talking point. Drake has been photographed with multiple Daytona references. Travis Scott’s collection reportedly includes vintage Paul Newman Daytonas that trade at six figures.

The Daytona’s inaccessibility became part of its appeal in hip-hop. The waitlist is a new kind of exclusivity — not based on price but on access. That distinction matters in a culture that has always understood the difference between money and power.

The GMT-Master II and Collector Culture

The GMT Pepsi and Batman — red/blue and black/blue bezels — started showing up on hip-hop wrists around 2018 when Rolex reintroduced the ceramic Pepsi on a Jubilee bracelet. The colored bezels are more visually active than the Submariner’s monochrome and less ostentatious than gold.

These watches signal something specific: the wearer knows watches. Not just luxury — watches specifically. The difference between a Pepsi and a Batman, between Jubilee and Oyster, between a 126710BLRO and a 16710. That knowledge is its own form of cultural capital, and hip-hop has always valued specialized knowledge.

The GMT references have become the watches that rappers who collect seriously tend to wear most often. Not the most expensive piece in the collection — the one they actually like.

What Changed

The relationship between hip-hop and Rolex has gone through three phases. The first was acquisition: buy the gold watch, prove you made it. The second was sophistication: buy the steel sport watch, prove you know what you’re doing. The third is collecting: build a collection that demonstrates genuine knowledge of what these watches are and why they matter.

That third phase is where the culture is now. Young Thug’s collection includes vintage references that require specialist knowledge to source. Tyler, the Creator wears pieces that signal taste rather than wealth. The conversation has moved from “how much did that cost” to “where did you find that.”

The irony is that Rolex — a Swiss company founded in 1905 that has never acknowledged hip-hop in its marketing — has become the default entry point for watch collecting in a culture that drives more luxury spending than any other demographic in America.

The Market Effect

Hip-hop’s influence on Rolex pricing is real and measurable. When a specific reference shows up on the right wrist at the right moment — an Instagram post, a music video, a courtside appearance — secondary market activity on that reference spikes within days. Dealers who’ve been in the business long enough have seen it happen repeatedly.

The Day-Date in yellow gold, which was relatively accessible pre-owned a decade ago, has firmed up partly because hip-hop never stopped buying them. The Submariner’s secondary market depth is partly a function of the sheer number of buyers that hip-hop culture has introduced to the watch.

The watches that hip-hop made famous are the same watches that have performed best on the secondary market over the past twenty years. That’s not a coincidence. Cultural demand drives market demand, and market demand drives prices.

Ermitage Jewelers has specialized in authenticated pre-owned Rolex watches since 2000.