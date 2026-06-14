For the first time since 1973, the New York Knicks are NBA champions again.

The long-awaited moment arrived on June 13, 2026, when New York closed out the NBA Finals with a gritty 94-90 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5, securing the series 4-1 and delivering a championship decades in the making.

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 53 YEARS, THE KNICKS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS 🏆



New York defeats San Antonio 4-1 in the NBA Finals, capturing their third championship in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/i1gmntBe06 — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2026

What made the run even more memorable was the way the Knicks kept finding answers when things looked bleak. New York erased double-digit deficits in each of its four Finals victories, turning resilience into its defining trait throughout a postseason journey that will be remembered for years across the five boroughs.

"AFTER 53 YEARS, THE KNICKS ARE FINALLY NBA CHAMPIONS ONCE AGAIN!"



THE NEW YORK KNICKS WIN THEIR FIRST CHAMPIONSHIP SINCE 1973 🏆 pic.twitter.com/7JqXe4cU9e — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2026

At the center of it all was Jalen Brunson. The star guard put together a legendary championship-clinching performance, pouring in 45 points and taking over late with 15 fourth-quarter points. His efforts earned him NBA Finals MVP honors and cemented his place in franchise history.

The title run was powered by a core group that consistently delivered when it mattered most. OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Karl-Anthony Towns each played major roles throughout the playoffs and during the Finals, helping New York navigate every challenge that stood between the team and the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

As the final buzzer sounded, celebrations erupted throughout New York City. Fans flooded streets across the city to mark the franchise’s first championship in more than five decades. The emotional release of a 53-year wait fueled unforgettable scenes, though some gatherings later resulted in clashes with police and incidents of property damage.

Inside the organization, executives marked the historic achievement by passing around celebratory cigars. Outside, the city quickly shifted into celebration mode, organizing a ticker-tape parade and championship ceremony to honor a team that finally brought basketball’s biggest prize back to New York.