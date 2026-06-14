Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has entered territory no creator has ever touched before.

The YouTube superstar officially surpassed 500 million subscribers, becoming the first creator in the platform’s history to reach the landmark figure. The achievement marks another staggering chapter for the North Carolina native, who famously built his empire from humble beginnings, saving early AdSense earnings to buy basic equipment and fuel his obsession with making videos.

Here’s what DJ Vlad said about the feat:

Mr. Beast doesn’t actually have 500M YouTube subscribers just like I don’t actually have 6M subscribers. Over the years, people change their Gmail accounts, stop checking YouTube, or even die. But all those people still count as “subscribers”. These numbers sound good, but a… https://t.co/pTSkKRIt1e — DJ Vlad (@djvlad) June 14, 2026

Independent analytics trackers report his channel has climbed to roughly 501 million subscribers and amassed more than 129 billion views. While online debates continue around inactive accounts and subscriber behavior across platforms, YouTube’s ongoing efforts to remove spam accounts and the creator’s massive daily viewership continue to reinforce the scale of his audience. His content is also available in more than 25 dubbed languages, helping him build one of the broadest global audiences in digital entertainment.

The gap between MrBeast and the rest of YouTube remains enormous. No individual creator or corporate channel is currently within 180 million subscribers of his total, underscoring just how far ahead he has moved in the race for online attention.

The milestone arrives only a year after he crossed 400 million subscribers and two years after passing T-Series to become YouTube’s most-subscribed channel.

To celebrate the achievement, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan presented Donaldson with a custom Play Button created specifically for the occasion since the platform’s traditional Creator Awards stop at 100 million subscribers.

Instead of marking the moment with one of his trademark spectacles, the 28-year-old opted for something more personal. Streaming from a set designed to resemble his childhood bedroom, he reflected on the journey and told viewers, “It doesn’t make sense that I have 500 million subscribers… I grew up in a very small town with no money or resources, but I was just relentless.”

A day later, he followed the milestone with a massive new release, “50 YouTube Legends Fight for $1,000,000,” bringing together some of the platform’s most recognizable creators.