New York City barely had time to catch its breath after the final buzzer before the celebration spilled into every corner of the five boroughs.

Knicks fans get STURDY when “Dior” by Pop Smoke comes on in NYC for the Championship celebration



Pop Smoke’s legacy is alive & well in New York. RIP 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/pwnPVgFckg — CulturedUpdates (@CulturedUpdatez) June 14, 2026

The Knicks’ 94-90 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals delivered the franchise’s first championship in 53 years, unleashing a wave of emotion that instantly transformed streets, bars, neighborhoods, and landmarks into scenes of celebration.

THE KNICKS AREN’T SLEEPING TONIGHT 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/07I07uRsi5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2026

Outside Madison Square Garden, thousands of fans flooded Seventh Avenue within minutes of the win. Traffic ground to a halt as chants of “Go New York, Go New York, Go!” and “Knicks in 5!” echoed through Midtown. The energy stretched far beyond Manhattan. Across Brooklyn and Queens, watch parties quickly evolved into spontaneous block parties, with first responders and emergency personnel joining the festivities and shouting “Let’s go Knicks!” through vehicle loudspeakers.

Scenes outside MSG are INSANE!



New York Knicks fans are losing their minds!#nbafinals pic.twitter.com/JLlOwYBtP3 — CulturedUpdates (@CulturedUpdatez) June 14, 2026

In the Bronx and Staten Island, fans poured out of bars, homes, and neighborhood gathering spots, filling the streets as fireworks lit up the night sky. For a fan base that had waited more than five decades for this moment, the citywide reaction felt less like a celebration and more like a release.

The entire city of New York singing “Empire State of Mind” by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys following Knicks’ NBA Finals win. https://t.co/ZZKsAWsZeZ — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) June 14, 2026

Now the focus shifts to the official festivities.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that New York City will honor the champions with a ticker-tape parade on Thursday, June 18. The celebration is scheduled to begin near Battery Park before traveling up Broadway through the historic Canyon of Heroes. The route will conclude at City Hall, where Finals MVP Jalen Brunson and his teammates are expected to receive Keys to the City.

🚨Update: Riots! 63 people arrested, 4 stabbings and 1 shooting reported in NYC after Knicks fans go wild and riot celebrating NBA Finals win!! pic.twitter.com/4hMDnlSxJr — US Homeland Security News (@defense_civil25) June 14, 2026

The championship tribute will continue into the evening, with City Hall, the David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building, Brooklyn Borough Hall, and other municipal buildings illuminated in the Knicks’ signature orange and blue as New York celebrates a title that generations of fans thought they might never see again.