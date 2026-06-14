The streets of Manhattan were already set for one of the city’s biggest annual celebrations, but this year’s National Puerto Rican Day Parade arrived with an extra dose of New York pride thanks to the Knicks’ long-awaited championship run.

New York Knick José Alvarado and Mayor Zohran Mamdani at the Puerto Rican parade rapping Jadakiss, Fat Joe, and Ja Rule's "New York"📍



1 day after winning the championship pic.twitter.com/BjZXlG3i8N — Victor Baez | Club Ambition (@itsavibe) June 14, 2026

Two champs at the Knickerbocker Avenue Puerto Rican Day Parade!! #nyknicks pic.twitter.com/ABhCqSXMEt — Ryan Hickey (@ryanryan_hi) June 14, 2026

Thousands lined Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street as the 2026 parade unfolded under the theme “Somos Más Que 100×35,” a message celebrating the idea that Puerto Rico’s influence stretches far beyond its geographic size. Organizers expect more than a million people to take part in festivities, making it the largest Puerto Rican cultural celebration outside the island.

I had a great time marching in the Puerto Rican Day Parade this afternoon celebrating boricua culture and history!



¡Que Viva Puerto Rico! pic.twitter.com/CEJ6Nteead — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) June 14, 2026

The star power was impossible to miss. Reggaeton legend Daddy Yankee led the procession as Grand Marshal, while actor and musician Anthony Ramos served as Parade King. Television personality and Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres took on the role of Parade Queen, drawing cheers from spectators throughout the route.

Thousands of people turned out for the annual Puerto Rican Day Parade in Manhattan on Sunday, including Puerto Rican superstar Daddy Yankee.



NY1’s Louis Finley spotted him as he made his way down Fifth Avenue. pic.twitter.com/QSpTA7l5Ea — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) June 14, 2026

This year’s parade also shined a spotlight on Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, along with the Puerto Rican community of New Jersey, recognizing their contributions to the culture and community.

Adding to the excitement was Knicks guard Jose Alvarado, the Brooklyn-born player of Puerto Rican heritage who became one of the day’s biggest attractions. Fresh off New York’s historic NBA championship, Alvarado embraced the celebration, interacting with fans and grabbing the microphone as the crowd erupted around him.

The championship buzz blended naturally with the parade’s signature mix of music, dancing, cultural pride, and family celebration. Elected officials, including Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James, joined marchers and supporters throughout the day, greeting attendees and taking part in the festivities.

With orange-and-blue energy still flowing through the city and Puerto Rican pride on full display, Fifth Avenue became the center of a uniquely New York celebration that honored heritage, community, and a championship moment still fresh in the hearts of fans.