UFC Freedom 250 or the Trump birthday brawl, depending on who you ask to describe this event, may be headed for one of the most unusual fight-night environments in company history as organizers prepare for a weather-filled evening on the White House South Lawn.

UFC Freedom 250 is facing a chaotic weather setup on the White House South Lawn, with a 60% chance of thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and wind gusts up to 34 mph threatening to delay the outdoor fights. On top of the storm risk, brutal D.C. humidity is driving a triple-digit heat… pic.twitter.com/3tZWmyRCHx — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) June 14, 2026

Forecasters are calling for a 60% chance of thunderstorms across Washington, D.C., along with periods of heavy rain and wind gusts that could reach 34 mph. While the conditions have created plenty of questions leading into the event, UFC officials remain committed to moving forward with the show.

Weather remains the biggest wildcard. Event protocols require an automatic 30-minute delay whenever lightning is detected within eight miles of the venue, meaning the schedule could shift if storms move into the area. The octagon itself will sit beneath a massive 92-foot overhang designed to provide coverage, but lightning remains the one factor capable of temporarily halting the action.

The UFC Freedom 250 event takes place today! The Washington D.C. forecast reported today includes:



– 60% chance of Thunderstorms

– Heavy downpours

– Winds up to 34 mph

– Triple-digit heat index from humidity

– Mosquitos & Gnats pic.twitter.com/MxXB4TgRON — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 14, 2026

Rain is not the only challenge expected to greet fighters. Brutal humidity and triple-digit heat index conditions have created another issue: insects.

Experts say the combination of heavy moisture, soaring temperatures, and the bright lighting setup surrounding the cage is expected to attract large swarms of mosquitoes and gnats throughout the evening. That could leave fighters dealing with more than just their opponents once the cage door closes.

The concern isn’t new. UFC CEO Dana White previously acknowledged that insect activity during a Rose Garden event became enough of an issue to trigger internal discussions about additional weather and environmental countermeasures. Industrial fans and specialized mitigation systems have since been added to help manage the conditions.

Even with a severe thunderstorm watch in effect through 11 p.m. ET, White has made it clear that the event is moving ahead. He has repeatedly stated the fights will take place on the South Lawn “no matter what,” with only active lightning capable of forcing a pause in the action.

For now, the forecast may be unpredictable, but the UFC’s plans are not.