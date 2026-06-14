Sylvia Rhone to Receive Ultimate Icon Award at 2026 BET Awards

BET has announced that pioneering music executive Sylvia Rhone will be honored with the prestigious Ultimate Icon Award at the BET Awards 2026. “Culture’s Biggest Night” will broadcast live on Sunday, June 28 at 8 PM ET/PT from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with comedian Druski serving as host.

The Ultimate Icon Award recognizes trailblazers who have transcended their fields and left an enduring mark of excellence on the culture. Rhone made history as the first Black woman to head a major record company owned by a Fortune 500 corporation. Throughout her legendary career, she held top leadership roles at Atlantic Records, Elektra Entertainment Group, Universal Motown, and EastWest Records. During this time, she developed iconic stars such as Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Stevie Wonder, Lil Wayne, Sade, and Brandy.

Most recently, Rhone served as Chairman and CEO of Epic Records, where she guided chart-toppers like Travis Scott, Future, 21 Savage, and Tyla before transitioning from her role in 2025. Beyond her business accolades, Rhone has been an essential champion for equity, creating career pathways for women and people of color across the industry.

“Sylvia Rhone’s influence extends far beyond the music business and into the culture itself,” said Connie Orlando, EVP & Head of Programming, BET. “She championed artists and executives, shattered ceilings that had never been broken, and redefined what leadership looks like.”