NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 25: League founder Ice Cube acknowledges the crowd during week one of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Barclays Center on June 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

BIG3 is taking a major step forward in its growth journey.

The professional 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz announced it has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Graf Global Corp. (NYSE American: GRAF). Upon closing, the combined company will be renamed Big3 Basketball Holdings, Inc. and is expected to trade under the ticker symbol “TONT,” a nod to the league’s 3-on-3 format.

The deal values BIG3 at $290 million before potential earnouts and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, pending shareholder approvals and other customary conditions.

“We are excited for BIG3 to be the first publicly traded professional sports league in the U.S.,” said co-founder and CEO O’Shea “Ice Cube” Jackson. He added that the move will help accelerate the league’s international growth and provide fans with an opportunity to participate in its future success.

BIG3’s ninth season tips off June 20 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, with the championship game scheduled for August 22 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The league continues its broadcast partnership with CBS, with encore presentations airing on BET, while expanding its international footprint through partners including Migu in China and TV Globo in Brazil.

League leadership, including Ice Cube, co-founder and chairman Jeff Kwatinetz, president Sean Bannon, and commissioner Clyde “The Glide” Drexler, will remain in place following the transaction.

As interest in 3-on-3 basketball continues to grow ahead of its inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games, BIG3 is positioning itself for its next chapter as a publicly traded sports enterprise.