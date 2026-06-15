Cardi B Reacts to 35-Year Sentence in Karmelo Anthony Case, Calls Ruling ‘Not Justice’

Cardi B has jumped into the national conversation surrounding a Texas court ruling that handed a 35-year prison sentence to teenager Karmelo Anthony, and she is not holding back.

Wow! Just freakin wow! DISGUSTING… This is not justice, this is trying to make an example!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 10, 2026

The rapper used social media on Wednesday to call out what she sees as an excessive punishment in the 2025 stabbing case that led to the death of fellow student Austin Metcalf. The case, which has been closely followed since the incident, ended this week with a jury issuing a multi-decade sentence that immediately sparked debate about juvenile sentencing and fairness in the justice system.

Cardi B shared her reaction directly with her massive online following, expressing disbelief at the outcome and framing the decision as something far beyond proportional justice. “Wow! Just freakin wow! DISGUSTING,” she wrote in her post. “This is not justice, this is trying to make an example!!!”

Anthony was convicted in connection to a fatal confrontation with Metcalf that escalated during a physical altercation in 2025. Prosecutors pushed for a severe sentence, arguing the seriousness of the loss of life warranted strong consequences. Supporters of Anthony, however, have pointed to his age and the circumstances leading up to the incident, saying the punishment fails to reflect the full context of what happened.

The case has quickly become a lightning rod in broader discussions about how the justice system handles young defendants, particularly in cases involving minority teens. Many critics argue the sentence reflects a system more focused on deterrence than rehabilitation.

Cardi B’s comments added even more fuel to the growing national debate, with her post quickly gaining traction online. By Wednesday afternoon, it had already collected more than 78,000 likes along with thousands of reposts, pushing the conversation well beyond courtroom headlines and into the wider cultural spotlight.