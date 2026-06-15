Drake Inches Closer to Matching Morgan Wallen’s Record Atop Billboard 200

Drake’s latest chart run is turning into another history-making moment.

With Iceman continuing its reign atop the Billboard 200, the Toronto superstar has now accumulated 41 career weeks at No. 1, moving past Adele and placing himself within striking distance of one of the biggest chart records of the modern era.

Drake is now one week from tying @MorganWallen as the male artist with the most weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 in the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/6iW6uC0KAP — chart data (@chartdata) June 14, 2026

The achievement puts Drake just one week away from matching Morgan Wallen’s mark of 42 career weeks at No. 1 among male artists in the 21st century. If Iceman remains on top for another frame, the gap disappears and the two artists will share the distinction.

The race has become another chapter in an era defined by streaming dominance, where both Drake and Wallen have repeatedly rewritten record books through massive audience engagement and consistent chart performance.

Drake’s momentum extends beyond the Billboard 200. Recently, he added another accomplishment to his résumé by setting a new benchmark for the most simultaneous entries on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single week. A staggering 42 Drake songs landed on the chart at the same time, surpassing the previous record of 37 tracks that had been held by Wallen.

For Drake, the latest numbers reinforce a career that has spent more than a decade redefining commercial success in music. Whether through albums, singles, features, or streaming records, his name remains a constant fixture near the top of Billboard’s biggest charts.

Now, with Iceman continuing to attract listeners and maintain its position, attention turns to next week’s rankings. Another seven days at No. 1 would place Drake alongside Wallen in the record books and add yet another milestone to one of the most decorated chart careers of the streaming generation.