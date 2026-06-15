Drake’s ‘Janice STFU’ Becomes His Defining 2020s Hit

Drake has delivered plenty of chart-toppers over the years, but one record is now standing above the rest of his 2020s catalog.

Released on May 15 as the lead breakout single from Iceman, “Janice STFU” has evolved from a fan favorite into a full-fledged cultural and commercial force. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Drake his 14th career chart-topper and placing him ahead of Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 hits by a solo male artist in the history of the chart.

Drake’s “Janice STFU” remains the #1 song on US Apple Music a month after release ‼️📈



It has become Drake's biggest hit of the decade so far 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4rKBoNrCrw — RapTV (@Rap) June 14, 2026

The momentum hasn’t slowed since.

“Janice STFU” became Drake’s first multi-week No. 1 single on the Hot 100 of the decade, marking his longest stay at the summit since “In My Feelings” dominated the charts in 2018. The song has also enjoyed an impressive run in his home country, spending three consecutive weeks atop the Canadian Hot 100, the longest reign of any Drake single in Canada during the 2020s.

Streaming numbers have only strengthened the record’s status. More than a month after arriving, the track continues to hold the No. 1 position on Apple Music in the United States. Its debut week generated a staggering 69.4 million streams globally, setting the tone for what has become one of the year’s biggest releases.

Part of the song’s appeal comes from its memorable closing moments, which feature a pitched vocal sample referencing The Sopranos, pulling from a scene involving Tony and Janice Soprano. The final version was produced by Rogét Chahayed, Alex Lustig, b4u, London Cyr, and O Lil Angel.

Longtime Drake fans may remember hearing an unfinished version of the song during the “Plot Twist” rollout when it circulated under the title “That’s How I Feel.” After securing clearance for a sample of Lykke Li’s “I Follow Rivers,” the track was completed and ultimately transformed into the biggest Drake hit of the decade so far.