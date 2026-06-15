F1 Icon Lewis Hamilton Finally Wins With Ferrari At Spanish Grand Prix

The wait is over for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari.

On Sunday at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the seven-time world champion delivered the performance Ferrari fans had been hoping for since his arrival, capturing his first victory in red and ending a 686-day drought between Formula 1 wins. The triumph marked Hamilton’s 106th career Grand Prix victory and his first in 31 starts with the legendary Italian team.

Ferrari’s race unfolded with precision from the opening lights. The team rolled the dice on an aggressive strategy, sending Hamilton out on soft tires while several key rivals opted for a more conservative approach. As the race developed, Ferrari’s plan gained momentum, particularly when a Virtual Safety Car period arrived following Fernando Alonso’s retirement.

The timing proved crucial. Hamilton was able to take advantage of the neutralized conditions and make a perfectly timed pit stop that strengthened his position for the run to the finish.

My favourite part of the day, Lewis Hamilton unable to hold back tears witnessing Scuderia Ferrari sing the Italian National Anthem from the top step of an F1 podium ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3VzM9h145b — sim 🇧🇷🇲🇽🇸🇳🇫🇷🇭🇹 (@simscircuit) June 14, 2026

Armed with fresher hard tires during the closing stages, Hamilton controlled the race with authority and steadily increased his advantage. By the checkered flag, he was nearly 20 seconds clear of the competition, a commanding statement victory for both driver and team.

The result also produced a memorable moment for British motorsport. George Russell brought his Mercedes home in second place while Lando Norris secured third for McLaren, creating Formula 1’s first all-British podium finish since 1968.

Hamilton’s breakthrough added another layer of history. He became the first British driver to win a championship Grand Prix for Ferrari since Eddie Irvine’s victory at the 1999 Malaysian Grand Prix.

Behind him, the race carried its share of late drama. Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli appeared poised for a podium after overtaking teammate Russell, only to suffer a sudden electrical failure on Lap 62. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc also saw his afternoon end prematurely with a late retirement, leaving Hamilton as the unquestioned star of the day in Barcelona.