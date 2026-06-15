1. Darin “Doughboy” Baker: Boyz In The Hood
Ice Cube’s debut role as “Doughboy” in the hood classic Boyz In The Hood, portrays a gangbanger straight out of South Central who never knew his father and lives with his uncaring mother who clearly favors his all-star football playing brother over him.
2. Fudge: Higher Learning
Cube’s role Fudge in Higher Learning portrayed an Afrocentric senior on a racist college campus. His “Black Power” stance sets the tone alongside rapper Busta Rhymes and actor Omar Epps.
3. Savon: Trespass
As “Savon” in Trespass, Cube plays a hot headeded hit man for rapper/actor Ice-T who ends up being his arch enemy by the climax of the flick.
4. Reggie: Player’s Club
As Reggie in Player’s Club, Cube depicts a broke pimp and womanizer who hangs out in the strip club looking for a come up.
5. Trey Wallace: Torque
Cube’s role as Trey Wallace was one of the leading roles of his movie career. He played the leader of a Black biker gang called the Reapers and his brother was played by rapper/actor Fredro Starr of Onyx.