Exclusives featured

Happy 56th Birthday Ice Cube! Top Five Gangsta Roles By The N.W.A. OG

June 15, 2026
Sha Be Allah
Ice Cube Accuses Warner Bros. Of Discrimination, Wants Studio To Surrender Rights To 'Friday' Franchise and Other Movies
Former NWA member Ice Cube was born June 15, 1969. He has set his own mark in gangsta rap music since leaving N.W.A in 89′ and has built a successful solo career in music and film. In celebration of his birthday, here are our 5 favorite gangsta roles played by Ice Cube in his substantial movie career thus far.

1. Darin “Doughboy” Baker: Boyz In The Hood

cube1-boyz-n-the-hood

Ice Cube’s debut role as “Doughboy” in the hood classic Boyz In The Hood, portrays a gangbanger straight out of South Central who never knew his father and lives with his uncaring mother who clearly favors his all-star football playing brother over him.

2. Fudge: Higher Learning

higher-learning-original

Cube’s role Fudge in Higher Learning portrayed an Afrocentric senior on a racist college campus. His “Black Power” stance sets the tone alongside rapper Busta Rhymes and actor Omar Epps.

3. Savon: Trespass

trespass

As “Savon” in Trespass, Cube plays a hot headeded hit man for rapper/actor Ice-T who ends up being his arch enemy by the climax of the flick.

4. Reggie: Player’s Club

players club

As Reggie in Player’s Club, Cube depicts a broke pimp and womanizer who hangs out in the strip club looking for a come up.

5. Trey Wallace: Torque

ice cube torque

Cube’s role as Trey Wallace was one of the leading roles of his movie career. He played the leader of a Black biker gang called the Reapers and his brother was played by rapper/actor Fredro Starr of Onyx.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *