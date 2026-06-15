Holy Culture Records Drops “Change Gonna Come” Ahead of This Is Worship

As Black Music Month continues, Holy Culture Records has released “Change Gonna Come,” the lead single from its upcoming compilation project, This Is Worship.

Featuring Joshua Penn and Omega Sparx with assistance from Mayia Warren, the track is produced by Marv4MoBeats and draws inspiration from themes of faith, perseverance, and hope. Named after Sam Cooke’s iconic Civil Rights anthem, the song offers an uplifting message for listeners facing uncertainty and emotional challenges.

Built on collaboration and community, “Change Gonna Come” reflects Holy Culture Records’ mission of reconnecting Hip-Hop with authenticity, shared experience, and meaningful storytelling.

The single meets listeners at the intersection of faith and everyday struggles, delivering a message rooted in trust, surrender, and the belief that positive change is possible through God’s presence and guidance.