For years, Lexnour was known primarily as a producer.

Long before building an audience as an artist, the Canadian musician spent countless hours producing records, mixing vocals and learning every aspect of music creation from the ground up. What started in a basement around 2015 eventually evolved into a career that would see him work with artists including Dax, Tech N9ne, Snow Tha Product, Tom MacDonald, Yelawolf, Lecrae, Darius Rucker, Maverick City Music and more.

His career gained major momentum when he began working closely with Dax around 2018. The partnership would go on to produce some of the independent rapper’s biggest records, including “Joker,” which has accumulated more than 53 million YouTube views and 93 million Spotify streams.

They followed that success with records such as “Dear Alcohol,” which surpassed 163 million YouTube views and 144 million Spotify streams, earning Platinum certification, as well as “Lonely Dirt Road” with more than 84 million YouTube views and 59 million Spotify streams, and “To Be A Man,” which has accumulated over 48 million YouTube views and 47 million Spotify streams while earning Gold certification.

While many producers would be satisfied building a catalog behind the scenes, Lexnour had another goal.

Around 2022, after years of creating viral producer content, open verse challenges and studio skits across social media, he decided to release music under his own name.

His breakout artist release, “I Hate You Now,” quickly proved there was demand beyond production credits, accumulating over 6.2 million Spotify streams and more than 5 million YouTube views.

Instead of abandoning production to focus solely on being an artist, Lexnour continued doing both.

As an artist, he released records that connected with millions of listeners worldwide, including “Ride or Die,” which has surpassed 27 million YouTube views and more than 12 million Spotify streams. As a producer, he continued building credits behind the scenes while expanding his own catalog.

Unlike many artists who rely on large teams, Lexnour remains involved in nearly every stage of the process. He produces, writes, records, mixes, masters, markets and distributes much of his own music while continuing to sell beats through BeatStars and remain active within the producer community that helped launch his career.

After years of building through short-form content, streaming platforms and independent releases, Lexnour has amassed millions of followers across social media and hundreds of thousands of monthly listeners while maintaining full creative control over his career.

For Lexnour, however, the biggest achievement was never a stream count or certification.

It was freedom and the ability to create music on his own terms, release what he wants and continue evolving without being forced into a single role.

At a time when the music industry often separates producers and artists into different lanes, Lexnour’s career is proof that it’s possible to succeed in both.