London-based men’s jewellery brand Illicium London has launched its new Ancient Collection, a premium range of mythology and culture-inspired jewellery. Crafted from premium materials and backed by a lifetime warranty, and with prices starting from £34.99, the new range further positions Illicium at the forefront of a shift towards more meaningful and accessible men’s jewellery.

As men’s jewellery continues to evolve beyond status symbols and trend-driven accessories, London-based brand Illicium London is seeing growing demand for pieces that offer something more personal through symbolism, craftsmanship and individuality. The new Ancient Collection is leading the way, with this premium range of handcrafted men’s jewellery inspired by mythology, ancient cultures and timeless symbols.

Crafted from high-quality and durable materials, including 316L stainless steel, 925 Sterling Silver, 18K Gold Plating and natural stones, the collection represents Illicium London’s latest step in redefining what jewellery can mean for a new generation of consumers. The new Ancient Collection features necklaces, pendants, rings and bracelets inspired by legendary figures, ancient civilisations and enduring cultural symbols, reinterpreting them through a modern lens to create pieces that feel relevant to contemporary lifestyles while retaining a sense of meaning and identity.

The Ancient Collection is also designed with modern daily wear in mind, balancing symbolic detail with practical durability. Each piece is crafted to be comfortable enough for everyday use while still maintaining its visual impact, making it suitable for everything from casual styling and streetwear layering to more refined, elevated looks. Built to move with the wearer rather than sit as occasional statement pieces, the collection is engineered for longevity, versatility and consistent wear across different settings.

Founded in London in 2020, Illicium London has grown rapidly to serve more than 250,000 customers worldwide, building a reputation for creating jewellery that prioritises self-expression. Unlike many jewellery brands that rely heavily on seasonal trends, Illicium London’s design process begins with ideas and stories, creating unique pieces that resonate among younger consumers seeking products with greater authenticity and personal significance.

The Ancient Collection is just the latest addition to the ever-expanding Illicium London range, and builds on the popular Contemporary collection, which offers modern elegance and innovation specifically designed for the modern man. Each piece also draws upon the brand’s London origins, combining the city’s mix of cultures, creativity and edge.

Speaking on the new range, Arthur, Founder of Illicium London said, “The jewellery market has traditionally focused on either luxury status symbols or very minimal designs, but here at Illicium, we saw that as an opportunity to create something different through jewellery that helps people express who they are and what they connect with.

The latest Ancient Collection takes that further and is about giving customers truly unique pieces that are filled with meaning and character, without the luxury markup. Whether someone is drawn to mythology, culture, personal symbolism or simply great design, we want every piece to feel like an extension of their identity.”

The new Ancient Collection of rings, bracelets, necklaces, and pendants are available from Illicium London now, with prices starting from £34.99.

About Illicium London

Illicium London is a London-based men’s jewellery brand founded in 2020. Serving more than 250,000 customers worldwide, the brand creates design-led jewellery inspired by mythology, symbolism, culture and contemporary streetwear aesthetics.

Its collections explore the balance between individuality and craftsmanship, offering pieces that are designed for everyday wear while carrying deeper narrative meaning. Working with materials including 925 sterling silver, 316L stainless steel, 18k gold plating and natural stones, Illicium London focuses on durability, longevity and expressive design. Every piece is backed by a lifetime warranty, reflecting the brand’s commitment to quality and long-term value.

For more information about the brand and to view the entire collection, visit https://illiciumlondon.co.uk/. For media inquiries, please contact info@illiciumlondon.co.uk.

Customers can stay up to date with the latest news and features on Illicium London on their social media channels, with the brand available on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok.