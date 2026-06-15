Fresh off the championship win, Jose Alvarado returns home to celebrate Puerto Rican pride with BACARDÍ Rum at the annual Knickerbocker Avenue Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City.

Jose Alvarado wasted no time bringing the Knicks’ championship celebration back to his roots.

Fresh off New York’s historic NBA title victory, the hometown hero returned to New York City on Sunday to take part in the annual Knickerbocker Avenue Puerto Rican Day Parade, joining thousands of revelers in a celebration of culture, community, and basketball success.

Alvarado rode through the parade on a float, proudly honoring his Puerto Rican heritage while soaking in the excitement from fans eager to congratulate the newly crowned champion. The guard was seen raising a BACARDÍ & Coke made with Puerto Rico-produced BACARDÍ Rum as paradegoers cheered his return ahead of the city’s upcoming ticker-tape parade.

Joining Alvarado on the float was teammate Jordan Clarkson, who helped keep the festivities lively throughout the day. Also making an appearance was Zohran Mamdani, who celebrated alongside members of New York’s Puerto Rican community and devoted Knicks fans.

The appearance capped off a whirlwind championship week for Alvarado, whose return home added another memorable chapter to the city’s ongoing title celebrations.