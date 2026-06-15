Fresh off the New York Knicks’ historic championship victory, Josh Hart already knew how he wanted to celebrate.

During his postgame press conference, Hart gave a nod to PATRÓN while discussing the team’s plans after capturing the franchise’s first NBA title in 53 years.

“Give me about a couple more minutes, I’m gonna take a couple of shots of PATRÓN, celebrate with that,” Hart said. He later added, “We are going to celebrate this in a little bit, I’m going to celebrate with some PATRÓN.”

To mark the milestone, Hart was presented with a one-of-a-kind custom PATRÓN EL ALTO bottle. The collectible bottle is fully encrusted with colorful crystals and features an image of Hart in action on the front, along with the phrase “HART OF THE CITY” engraved on the side.

In addition you can drink like Josh Hart with the JHART Margarita:

1.5 oz PATRÓN Reposado Tequila

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz Agave Syrup

3 Seedless Jalapeno Slices

+ Tajin Rim

+ Lime Wedge for Garnish