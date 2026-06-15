Kehlani Drops ‘Cruise Control’ Music Video Ahead of World Tour

Two-time Grammy-winning R&B star Kehlani has unveiled the official music video for “Cruise Control,” a standout track from her self-titled album, Kehlani.

Directed by Gabe Phoenix, the visual pairs the song’s vulnerability with fluid choreography set against an intimate desert backdrop, bringing new life to one of the album’s most beloved tracks.

The release follows the success of Kehlani, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 69,000 equivalent album units, marking the biggest debut for an R&B album by a woman this year.

Kehlani is also preparing to hit the road for The Kehlani World Tour. The 41-date Live Nation-produced trek kicks off August 6 in Minneapolis and will visit major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Boston, and San Francisco before concluding October 4.