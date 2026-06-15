There’s a certain moment every songwriter dreams about that first major placement where the studio lights stop feeling like practice and start feeling like destiny. For rising songwriter and creative visionary Notorious Note, that moment has officially arrived.

The upcoming writer has landed his first platinum-level artist placement “That Feelin “ with Latto on her highly anticipated 2026 album, Big Mama — a project already surrounded by massive cultural conversation, emotional storytelling, and career-defining energy. The album is scheduled for release May 29, 2026 through RCA and Streamcut Records.

For Notorious Note, this isn’t just another credit buried in fine print. This is a breakthrough moment.

Known behind the scenes for his cinematic songwriting style, layered metaphors, and emotionally charged concepts, Notorious Note has quietly built a reputation as one of the most promising new pens emerging from the next generation of hitmakers. His writing blends vulnerability with luxury, pain with confidence, and melody with memorable one-liners that stick long after the music stops.

That style reportedly caught the attention of Max Gousse who connected Note with key creatives like Supa Kaine who has co written the record “That Feeling” on “ Big Mama, an album already making headlines for its deeply personal themes surrounding growth, motherhood, relationships, pressure, and legacy.

Industry insiders are already calling Big Mama one of the most talked-about rap albums of 2026. The rollout has dominated social media conversations following Latto’s announcement surrounding the project and its emotional visual campaign.

For a new writer to enter the room during an era this important says a lot.

And if this placement proves anything, it’s that Notorious Note is no longer “up next.” He’s arriving now.

Behind every platinum artist is a circle of writers helping shape the soundtrack of culture. The biggest records often begin with a songwriter hearing emotion differently than everyone else in the room turning conversations into hooks, pain into poetry, and late-night ideas into timeless music.

Notorious Note appears to be stepping directly into that lane.

While details about his exact contributions remain under wraps, the placement signals the beginning of what could become a major run in songwriting circles across hip-hop, pop, and R&B. With an ear for melody and a pen rooted in vivid imagery, his creative fingerprint is expected to resonate far beyond a single album credit.

From grinding in the background to contributing to one of the year’s biggest releases, this marks the start of a new chapter.

And if “Gimmie Dat “ is the introduction, the industry may want to remember the name early.

Notorious Note.