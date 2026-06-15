New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby delivered one of the funniest moments of the team’s championship celebration after struggling to end his Instagram Live stream following the franchise’s first NBA title in 53 years.

After Jalen Brunson’s 45-point performance led New York to a 94-90 victory over San Antonio on June 13, the Knicks erupted in celebration inside the locker room. Players sprayed champagne and gathered around the trophy, but Anunoby could be heard behind the camera worrying about his phone. “Wait, my phone is going to get messed up,” he said before asking, “How do you end this? Hey, how do you end the live?”

The lighthearted clip was later reposted on X, quickly becoming a fan-favorite moment from the Knicks’ historic championship celebration.