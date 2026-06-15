Rick Ross Responds to Viral Economy Flight Clip

Rick Ross is making it clear that a commercial flight doesn’t mean the luxury is gone.

After a video of the Miami rap heavyweight boarding a Frontier Airlines plane spread quickly online, social media users began questioning whether the “Biggest Boss” had stepped away from his private jet lifestyle. The clip sparked a wave of commentary about Ross choosing economy travel despite his well-known taste for high-end living.

Rick Ross speaks out after he went viral for flying commercial 👀



"I chose to fly commercial" pic.twitter.com/Lr3kJ4vv5c — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 11, 2026

Ross didn’t let the conversation sit for long. He jumped on Instagram Stories to set the record straight, explaining that his private aircraft is still very much part of his world, just temporarily out of rotation. “For the ones who want to know where my jet at, obviously didn’t get the memo it’s being updated with StarLink,” Ross said in the video.

He went on to describe the upgrade in his signature larger-than-life style, calling it “half-a-million dollar wi-fi,” and made it clear the switch to a commercial airline was simply part of his current setup while the jet undergoes improvements. According to Ross, the upgrade includes a high-end satellite internet system designed to boost his in-air connectivity.

The rapper also pointed out that flying commercial wasn’t unusual in his world when plans shift. He mentioned heading out to Colombia for a celebration with Trick Daddy and Ball Greezy, framing the Frontier trip as a practical move rather than a downgrade. Ross added that if his jet was needed to pick up his mother, he would happily take a commercial seat himself to make sure she traveled comfortably.

Ross has had recent aviation headlines beyond social media chatter. In 2024, his private jet made news after a crash landing in Dallas, something he later joked was linked to Drake during their ongoing rap tension at the time. Despite past incidents and online speculation, Ross said he still had an “amazing time” on his recent trip and encouraged critics to focus elsewhere as he continues upgrading his lifestyle and expanding his plans at home.