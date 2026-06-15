A moment away from the pitch generated unexpected controversy during World Cup coverage this weekend after a referee appeared to make a hand gesture that critics say resembled a symbol associated with White supremacist movements.

The incident occurred during Germany’s 7-1 victory over Curaçao when the broadcast briefly cut to the video assistant referee (VAR) room. Viewers quickly circulated footage online appearing to show Australian official Shaun Evans making an upside-down “OK” hand sign while on camera.

FIFA acknowledged awareness of the situation but did not immediately provide further comment or explanation.

The reaction centered on the complicated history of the gesture itself.

For decades, the hand signal—formed by connecting the thumb and index finger while extending the remaining fingers—has commonly meant “OK” across much of the world. However, in recent years, extremist groups have adopted the gesture as a White power symbol, interpreting the three extended fingers as a “W” and the connected thumb and finger as a “P.”

The symbol received wider public attention after Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant displayed it during a 2019 court appearance following the mosque attacks in New Zealand that killed 51 people.

Following Sunday’s incident, anti-discrimination organization Fare Network issued a strong statement questioning the intent behind the gesture and calling for scrutiny of the official’s continued participation in the tournament. Fare has worked alongside FIFA on anti-discrimination monitoring at international competitions since 2015 and currently assists in tracking discriminatory incidents both inside stadiums and across social media.

At the same time, organizations that monitor hate symbols have cautioned against making assumptions based solely on appearance.

The classifies the symbol as one that requires context, noting that its traditional use remains widespread and warning observers not to automatically interpret every appearance of the gesture as extremist messaging.

The symbol has previously surfaced in sports controversies. In 2019, the removed a fan from after a televised appearance of the gesture, while later dismissed an employee over similar concerns tied to a social media post.

Evans, one of Australia’s most experienced soccer officials, has worked professionally since 2016 and has officiated more than 200 matches domestically. He previously served as a VAR official during the 2022 World Cup and returned in the same role for this year’s tournament.

As of now, FIFA has not announced disciplinary action or publicly stated whether additional review is underway.