This summer brings a packed lineup of returning favorites and bold new series across every major platform, from emotional finales and high‑stakes crime dramas to psychological thrillers and buzzy documentaries. Whether you’re into gritty true crime, epic fantasy, sharp comedy, or character‑driven storytelling, the season is stacked with must‑watch premieres that promise big twists, fresh worlds, and unforgettable performances.

The Chi (Paramount+) – May 22

The coming-of-age drama series that follows the interconnected lives of residents on the South Side of Chicago returns for its 8th and final season. After a single tragedy sends shockwaves through the neighborhood, a diverse group of locals (from pre-teens to adults) navigate the daily challenges of survival, love, and redemption.

Michael Jackson: The Verdict (Netflix) – June 3

Michael Jackson: The Verdict is a three-part Netflix documentary series that reconstructs the pop star’s highly publicized 2005 child molestation trial. Utilizing archival footage and eyewitness interviews, the series explores the proceedings from a courtroom where cameras were previously banned.

Cape Fear (Apple TV) – June 5

The show, which is based on the famous John D. MacDonald’s novel, is a psychological thriller series about a happily married pair of attorneys (Patrick Wilson and Amy Adams) whose lives are violently upended when a notorious killer they helped put behind bars is released from prison. As the menacing ex-con systematically infiltrates their family, the couple is drawn into a twisted, high-stakes game of vengeance and survival. To prep, you can watch the 1991 movie adaptation of the same name, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz) – June 12

The fifth and final season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan chronicles Kanan Stark fully embracing his ruthless nature and establishing himself in the Queens drug trade alongside the legendary Breeze. This ultimate transformation brings Kanan into direct conflict with his mother, Raq, setting the stage for an explosive, all-out war that will permanently realign the dynamics of the Southside drug game.

Sugar (Apple TV) – June 19

Sugar is a contemporary neo-noir detective series starring Colin Farrell as John Sugar, a dapper, film-loving private investigator. While searching for the missing granddaughter of a legendary Hollywood producer, he finds himself navigating the gritty streets of Los Angeles and unearthing deep, dangerous family secrets.

House of the Dragon: Season 3 (HBO) – June 21

The third season of the legendary franchise spinoff dives into all-out war as the conflict between Queen Rhaenyra’s forces and King Aemond’s regime escalates from political maneuvering to massive, brutal battles. The upcoming episodes will showcase massive conflicts like the naval Battle of the Gullet and the fracturing of relationships within the Targaryen and Hightower dynasties.

Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness (HBO) – June 26

This seven-episode sketch comedy series offers an irreverent, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”-style twist on American history. The show features a rotating all-star cast and even includes former President Barack Obama in an undisclosed comedic role.

Ruthless (Paramount+) – June 30

Season 6 of Tyler Perry’s Ruthless on Paramount+ dives back into the escalating chaos of the Rakudushis compound as loyalties fracture and the FBI closes in. As Ruth’s influence over The Highest grows, dangerous new allies enter the fold, reshaping the cult’s future and setting the stage for a shocking confrontation

Survival of the Thickest: Season 3 (Netflix) – July 2

The third and final season of Survival of the Thickest premieres on Netflix on July 2, 2026. The upcoming episodes follow Mavis Beaumont as she builds her brand and navigates new career opportunities, romantic highs and lows, and the challenges of life with her chosen family

The Westies (MGM+) – July 12

The Westies on MGM is a gritty true‑crime drama about the Irish mob in Hell’s Kitchen, and the upcoming season continues digging into the gang’s internal betrayals and their escalating clashes with law enforcement. The new episodes focus more on the crew’s unraveling power structure and the consequences of their violent reputation, setting up a darker, more intense chapter of the story.

Fightland (Starz) – July 31

Fightland on Starz is a gritty underground‑fight drama, and the upcoming season pushes deeper into the criminal world surrounding the fighters. 50 Cent, who executive‑produces the series, is helping steer the new chapter toward a sharper, darker tone with more tension between rival crews and higher personal stakes for the main characters.