Tyra Banks is taking legal action against Netflix over her portrayal in the docuseries Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.

According to a lawsuit filed on June 13, Banks claims the streaming giant used only 16 minutes from a three-and-a-half-hour interview to create what she describes as a false and defamatory narrative about her role in the long-running reality competition series.

People notes, the lawsuit alleges that Banks agreed to participate in the project to provide an honest reflection on the legacy of America’s Next Top Model, including aspects of the show she would approach differently today. However, she claims her comments were edited, stripped of context, and reassembled in a way that misrepresented her views.

Among the specific complaints, Banks alleges she was unaware that former contestant Shandi Sullivan would characterize her experience on the show as sexual assault and says she was not given an opportunity to respond to claims that she failed to contact Miss J. Alexander following his stroke.

Netflix has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.