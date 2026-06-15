Yoell “Boy Boy The Butcher” Cooper Scores Second Straight Knockout, Remains Undefeated at Prudential Center

Newark’s own Yoell “Boy Boy The Butcher” Cooper continues to make a powerful statement in the professional boxing world. On June 6, the 18-year-old rising star delivered his second consecutive knockout victory at Prudential Center, improving his record to a perfect 2-0 and further cementing his status as one of the sport’s most promising young prospects.

With nearly 100 amateur fights behind him, multiple national titles, and a growing hometown fanbase rallying behind his journey, Cooper is quickly proving that the transition from amateur standout to professional contender is well underway. Following another dominant performance in front of a packed Newark crowd, Cooper sat down with The Source to discuss the win, representing Brick City, the meaning behind “The Butcher,” and why he believes the best is yet to come.

Congratulations on winning your fight! You improved to 2-0 with your second consecutive knockout at Prudential Center. What statement were you trying to make to the boxing world with this performance?

I aimed to signal that I’m the best prospect in boxing right now; showing I can back up hype with real results at a major venue. The back-to-back knockouts at Prudential Center demonstrate my consistency, raise my profile, and make clear to opponents and promoters that I’m progressing quickly and ready for bigger stages and tougher challenges.

Newark showed up for you once again. What does it mean to keep winning in front of your hometown crowd and represent Brick City on one of boxing’s biggest local stages?

Winning in front of my hometown means everything. It’s about inspiring the youth, showing them that anything is possible with hard work, and giving my family, friends, and supporters something to celebrate. Representing Brick City on a major local stage strengthens the city’s presence in boxing and sends a message of hard work and resilience to young fans, while personally fueling my drive to elevate my game every time I step into the ring.

Fans are starting to see why you’re called “The Butcher” with the way you break opponents down. How would you describe your fighting style, and what do you want people to remember when they watch a Yoell Cooper fight?

I describe my fighting style as a full-blown show; a complete, versatile package that can box, bang, and do it all. I want fans to remember that I bring an unpredictable, entertaining, and relentless performance every time, leaving a lasting impression as a well-rounded fighter who can impose my will in multiple ways.

You’re only 18 years old, already undefeated, and building momentum quickly. After this win, what do you believe separates you from other young fighters coming up in the sport today?

I believe what sets me apart is my mental state. I’m the best, and that mindset drives everything I do. The unwavering confidence and ability to stay calm under pressure translate into elite consistency and precision in the ring, letting me anticipate, adapt, and execute faster than my opponent. This signals a rising standard for young fighters: disciplined preparation, relentless work ethic, and a relentless hunger to be the best.

With back-to-back knockout victories to start your professional career, do you feel like the boxing world is finally starting to recognize what Newark has known about Yoell Cooper all along?

I believe Newark has known all along. I’m not new to this, coming off a #2 amateur ranking and now delivering back-to-back pro knockouts. These early results confirm a seamless transition from amateur success to professional impact, and it’s about proving I belong at the top and turning momentum into lasting results. The takeaway is a proven foundation, readiness for tougher challenges, and a message that Newark has a standout talent just getting started.

How has growing up in Newark shaped you both inside and outside the ring?

You know, just being in the atmosphere in Newark, it teaches you a lot. You’ve got to stay focused because you can get real unfocused. There’s a lot going around in Newark — bad things and good things. It’s not all bad in Newark, but definitely the environment taught me discipline and staying in my own lane. It kind of gave me the blinders on, like horses wear. Just staying disciplined and molding me into a strong young man. I think that’s definitely what it did.

What is the meaning behind your nicknames, “Boy Boy” and “the Butcher?”

The “Boy Boy” part has been my nickname since I was a kid. My dad used to call me “Boy,” and people started hearing him say it. The kids, the mamas, everybody started calling me “Boy.” I used to hate it and tell people, “Don’t call me that — that’s what my dad calls me.” But eventually it just stuck. The “Butcher” came later because of my fighting style. In the amateurs, I was stopping a lot of guys, touching the body, chopping them up, breaking them down; kind of like how a butcher chops meat. So they just combined the two names together.



Do you feel pressure carrying the expectations of your entire city on your back?

Not really pressure. I definitely don’t want to disappoint them, though. I want to make them proud and do my thing. I love boxing, and I love showing out for the city. I love showing the youth that a young kid from the same city as them can do it too. I still go to high school in Newark, so I’m just like those kids. I’m trying to inspire them and show them they can do it at a young age too.

Your pro debut at Prudential Center ended with a first-round knockout in front of your hometown crowd. Describe that moment emotionally. How did it feel?

It was surreal, honestly. I dreamed about my pro debut since I was a kid — what outfit I’d wear, how the crowd would be — and it was everything I imagined. Seeing my friends and family when I came out, the bright lights, everything… It was amazing. I was happy and excited. I could’ve dropped a tear — I didn’t, though. We stay strong. But it was definitely emotional. You only get one pro debut, and it turned out exactly how I hoped it would.



If you had to put a soundtrack to that emotion, what song would it be?

Probably some Rod Wave. Maybe “Already Won.” That song fits the feeling.



Boxing and hip-hop have always gone hand in hand. I know you just dropped Rod Wave’s name, but what artists or music helped motivate you during training camp?

I switch it up depending on my mood. Sometimes I’m listening to singing music while running; like Mariah the Scientist. My little girlfriend always got me to listen to singing music. Then I’ll listen to Lil Poppa, Rod Wave…Sometimes drill music if I’m feeling like I want to knock somebody out. Other times I’m calm and might listen to Frank Ocean. It really just depends on the mood I’m in while training.

A lot of people your age are chasing viral moments online, but your focus seems different. How do you stay disciplined in this generation of viral moments?

I’ve got a great team and support system behind me. My family keeps me on track. Shout out to my pops, my auntie Nailah, and everybody supporting me. Sometimes I might lose focus a little, but they always help keep me grounded and focused on what matters.



I love how you mentioned your family, specifically your father, who has trained you since childhood. What has that father-son bond meant throughout your boxing journey?

I love that my dad is my coach. He knows me, so it makes training and boxing easier. We’re always together, always studying the sport. Having him in my corner — not just as my coach, but as my father — has been an amazing journey. I want us to continue building something legendary together as a father-son duo.

What do you want people to understand about your hometown that they may not see from the outside looking in?

It’s a talented city. Newark has so much talent — in boxing, music, everything. We’ve got people like Shakur Stevenson and a lot of others coming out of Newark doing amazing things. I want people to understand there’s greatness here.



You’ve already won national titles and built an impressive amateur career. What separates Yoel Cooper from other young fighters entering the sport right now?

I’ve been doing this my whole life, so automatically my IQ and mindset are different. I’m dedicated. I love this sport. I breathe it. Boxing is my life. You’ve got to give your life to boxing, and I’ve done that. That dedication is what separates me. But I also don’t want to discourage anybody. If you want to start boxing now, start now. Boxing teaches discipline and so many life lessons.

Five years from now, when people talk about Yoel “Boy Boy Butcher” Cooper, what do you want your legacy to be?

World champion. I see it already. I want to inspire the youth in Newark and give back to my community. I see a lot of big things coming, and I want to make a huge impact not only on Newark but on the world in general. The sky’s the limit.

Keep Up with Yoell “The Butcher” Cooper: @butcherseason

Photo Credits: Joey Rosado, The Prudential Center