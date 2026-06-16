Barack and Michelle Obama are adding a new piece of personal history to their presidential legacy with the unveiling of their first commissioned joint portrait, now on display at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

Barack and I were so honored to have @AkunyiliCrosby create our portrait for the Obama Presidential Center. Her artistic brilliance shines through — and the way she infused such life and joy into the piece is truly extraordinary. We love it, and we think everyone who visits the… pic.twitter.com/3raI6ac2cj — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 15, 2026

Titled The Obamas: Springing Forth, the large-scale artwork was created by Nigerian-born artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby and measures 9 by 10 feet. The portrait captures the couple in a relaxed setting surrounded by layered imagery that reflects different chapters of their lives, including references to Harvard Law Review volumes, cultural influences, and elements of their shared journey.

It was great joining Njideka Akunyili Crosby — a gifted Nigerian-born, Los Angeles-based artist — to unveil our first portrait together. This piece reflects so many chapters of Michelle and my story, and we’re thrilled that it will be on display in the Hope and Change lobby at… pic.twitter.com/8yFkyjV55D — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 15, 2026

The piece now hangs inside the Hope and Change Lobby, where visitors will experience the colorful work as part of the center’s public spaces. Barack Obama described the portrait as a reflection of the story they have built together, while Michelle Obama highlighted Crosby’s ability to bring emotion and energy into the artwork.

The unveiling generated widespread attention for the portrait’s vibrant style and personal details, while also leading to conversations about Crosby’s artistic approach and background.

The artwork arrives as the Obama Presidential Center prepares for its official opening in Chicago’s Jackson Park. The $830 million campus, created as a hub for education, culture, and community engagement, will hold its dedication ceremony on June 18 before opening its doors to the public from June 19 through June 21.

The portrait adds another cultural landmark to the center, blending the Obamas’ personal story with a broader mission focused on inspiring future generations.