Cash Money and No Limit Announce Historic 17-City Arena Tour

Two of hip-hop’s most influential empires are joining forces for a historic arena tour. Cash Money Records and No Limit Records have announced a 17-city run that will reunite legendary artists from both camps for a celebration of their lasting impact on music and culture.

The tour will feature Cash Money stars Birdman, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and B.G., alongside No Limit icons Master P, Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, Mac, Fiend, Choppa Style, and Mr. Serv-On. Boosie will appear as a special guest.

The tour launches September 11 at Houston’s Toyota Center before making stops in New Orleans, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Cleveland, and more.

“The fans have been waiting for a tour like this for a long time,” said Master P. “We came from New Orleans and built something the world had never seen before.”

The announcement follows the November 2025 Verzuz battle between Cash Money and No Limit, which celebrated the legacies of the two New Orleans-based labels. Together, the labels helped transform Southern hip-hop into a national movement and inspired generations of artists and entrepreneurs.

Presale tickets begin June 17, with general sales starting June 19 at bmnshows.com.