The Hip Hop community is mourning the loss of Danny Simmons, the acclaimed artist, philanthropist, author, and older brother of Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons and Run-D.M.C.’s Rev Run. Simmons passed away at the age of 72, leaving behind a legacy that extended far beyond the music industry and into the worlds of visual art, poetry, and community empowerment.

While his younger brothers became global icons through Hip Hop, Danny Simmons carved out a path of his own as a celebrated abstract expressionist painter whose work was exhibited in institutions including the Brooklyn Museum, the Smithsonian, and the United Nations. Born and raised in Hollis, Queens, Simmons earned degrees in social work and public finance before dedicating his life to the arts.

Though he may not have held a microphone, Danny’s fingerprints are all over Hip Hop culture. Alongside Russell and Rev Run, he co-founded the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation in 1995, an organization dedicated to providing underserved youth with access to arts education and creative opportunities. For more than three decades, the foundation has helped connect young people to artistic expression while supporting emerging Black artists nationwide.

Simmons also played an instrumental role in the creation of HBO’s groundbreaking Def Poetry Jam, helping bring spoken word and contemporary Black voices to mainstream audiences. The project would eventually earn widespread acclaim and further cement his reputation as a champion of creative expression.

In a statement announcing his passing, Simmons’ family described him as a “beacon of love and creativity” whose generosity and artistic brilliance touched countless lives. Russell Simmons paid tribute to his older brother by calling him “the true artist in the family,” adding that Danny’s poetry, artwork, and ideas helped shape the way his family viewed the world.

For many in the culture, Danny Simmons represented something larger than fame. He embodied the connection between Hip Hop, art, activism, and community building. While the Simmons name became synonymous with rap music, Danny ensured that creativity itself remained at the center of the family’s legacy.

He is survived by his wife, Keia, son Jamel, and a family whose impact on music, culture, and the arts continues to resonate around the world.

Rest in power to Danny Simmons, a visionary whose contributions helped expand the cultural footprint of Hip Hop far beyond the recording studio.