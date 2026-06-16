Sean “Diddy” Combs has received an updated projected release date from federal prison, moving his expected return home closer than previously anticipated.

According to updated records, the music mogul is now scheduled for release on February 23, 2028, nearly two months earlier than the prior projected date of April 15, 2028. Combs is currently serving his sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Diddy's prison sentence has been reduced once again, moving his release date up from April 15, 2028 to February 23, 2028. pic.twitter.com/MV9XsRbqR0 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 16, 2026

The revised timeline reflects ongoing calculations tied to federal prison policies, including credit for time already served, potential good conduct reductions, and participation in qualifying rehabilitation programs. While the adjustment shortens his expected incarceration period, Combs’ legal team is still pursuing efforts to challenge the conviction through the appeals process.

The Bad Boy founder was sentenced to 50 months behind bars after being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Jurors acquitted him of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that were also brought during the high-profile federal case.

In addition to the prison sentence, Combs was ordered to pay a $500,000 fine, the maximum financial penalty permitted under the circumstances of the conviction. The court also imposed five years of supervised release to follow his incarceration.

His sentence calculation included credit for approximately 13 to 14 months already spent in federal custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center following his arrest.

The updated release estimate marks the latest development in a case that has remained under intense public scrutiny. While prison records now point to a February 2028 release, the appeals process could still play a role in determining what comes next for the once-dominant music executive as he continues serving his sentence.