Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day soared to the top of the global box office with an impressive $92.8 million opening weekend. According to Deadline, the Universal and Amblin release earned $48.8 million internationally and $44 million domestically, surpassing industry expectations.

The film debuted at No. 1 worldwide, driven by strong performances in the United Kingdom, Latin America, and Brazil. Disclosure Day also led Hollywood releases in China, adding to its international momentum despite softer results across other parts of Asia.

The successful launch marks one of Spielberg’s strongest opening weekends in recent years, reinforcing the filmmaker’s continued box-office appeal and giving Disclosure Day a powerful start in theaters worldwide.