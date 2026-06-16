Drake and Kevin Durant are back on screen together, and their latest Nike campaign is already making noise ahead of the release of Durant’s new KD 19 “Purple Candies” colorway, which drops June 17.

Drake features in another Ad with Kevin Durant for the Nike KD 19 'Purple Candies' 😭



“Feeling like Diplo the way I’m Major Glazer.” pic.twitter.com/spxFqaUg57 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 16, 2026

The commercial continues the ongoing storyline surrounding Drake’s over-the-top “Yes Man” character. This time, the Toronto superstar literally delivers himself to Durant’s doorstep inside a giant wooden shipping crate. Moments later, confetti flies, the crate bursts open, and Drake launches into a passionate sales pitch for the monochromatic purple sneakers.

Fully committed to the bit, Drake crowns the kicks “the baddest shoes in all the land” and even suggests Durant embrace the theme completely by changing his name to “Pevin Purant.”

As the excitement builds, Drake turns his attention toward Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who happens to be one of Adidas’ most recognizable signature athletes. The joke quickly caught the attention of fans online, many of whom viewed it as more than a routine Nike-versus-Adidas jab.

The line sparked conversation across social media, particularly because some viewers interpreted the reference as a playful nod to longstanding internet chatter surrounding Edwards’ personal life. Whether intentional or not, the moment became one of the ad’s biggest talking points almost immediately.

Throughout the commercial, Durant plays the perfect straight man, calmly watching Drake’s increasingly chaotic enthusiasm unfold. At one point, he simply labels Drake “wild” before eventually giving his approval to the sneaker that serves as the centerpiece of the campaign.

The chemistry between the two stars remains a major part of the appeal, blending basketball, comedy, and sneaker culture into a spot that feels designed to generate exactly the kind of conversation it has already sparked. With the KD 19 “Purple Candies” arriving this week, Nike appears to have everyone’s attention.