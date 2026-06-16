What is going on with the champ? Floyd Mayweather is facing legal trouble in Nevada after prosecutors filed felony charges connected to a luxury watch purchase that allegedly went unpaid.

ESPN reporting Floyd Mayweather hit with two new felony charges.



Theft and intent to defraud, for allegedly passing a bad $200k check to buy a ⌚️



Meanwhile:

defendant in separate civil cases in at least 4 states



$7.2 million IRS tax lien



$22k lien from a Vegas gated community pic.twitter.com/fUxfU2f7qv — BOXING n BBQ (@BOXINGnBBQ) June 16, 2026

According to court records, the boxing icon has been charged with theft over $100,000 and passing a check with intent to defraud following a transaction involving a high-end Audemars Piguet timepiece from Las Vegas luxury reseller Gold and Beyond.

The case stems from a Christmas Day 2024 purchase, when Mayweather reportedly acquired the watch from the boutique. Records indicate that several days later, on Dec. 31, he provided a $200,000 check drawn from a Wells Fargo account. Authorities allege the account did not contain enough funds for the payment to clear.

The dispute remained unresolved for months. The jeweler reportedly allowed more than a year for the matter to be corrected but claims repeated efforts to collect payment were unsuccessful. The situation eventually reached the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, which filed a criminal complaint in April 2025.

When the matter came before the court, Mayweather did not personally attend the initial hearing. Instead, an attorney appeared on his behalf. As of now, he has not been arrested and has not publicly addressed the allegations.

The latest filing adds to a lengthy legal history that has followed the undefeated champion throughout his career. Court records show the current matter is among numerous legal disputes involving Mayweather over the years, ranging from financial claims to civil litigation.

The development arrives as Mayweather continues to remain active in the exhibition boxing scene. He is currently preparing for a scheduled exhibition bout in Athens on June 27 while the Nevada case moves through the legal system.