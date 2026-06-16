Future Announces New Album ‘The Real Me’

Future has officially revealed the title of his next album. On Monday (June 15), the Atlanta rap superstar announced that his upcoming project will be called The Real Me.

Album Title: THE REAL ME — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) June 15, 2026

Future confirmed the project’s title on X, posting, “Album title: THE REAL ME.” The rapper also updated his Instagram profile picture to match the artwork, signaling the start of the album’s rollout. Promotional momentum quickly followed, as Spotify advertisements featuring the same logo began appearing on billboards, further fueling anticipation among fans.

FUTURE



THE REAL ME

(ALBUM)



COMING SOON 🚨 pic.twitter.com/jwMY9T5umK — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 15, 2026

While excitement is building around the announcement, Future has not revealed an official release date for the album.