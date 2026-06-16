Today, June 16, Icon Tupac Shakur would have turned 55, and even in his untimely death, he is still regarded as one of the most influential MCsof our time

2Pac’s devoted followers regard him as somewhat of a prophet due to his ability to remain relevant with the times long after his demise. In his music, he almost predicted events that took effect after his presence was no longer with us. In celebration of his 50th birthday, TheSource.com presents our favorite Top 5 Tupac Predictions:

Prediction #1: “Only The Good Die Young”

It was more than a tragedy/ Emotions be grabbin’ me/ Plane fell from the sky/ We tryin’ to figure what happened/ Burnin’ churches, fearin’ God who can be so cruel?”

Prior to the 911 tragedy, Pac quoted these lyrics explaining the events of the time. Regardless of whether he predicted it knowingly, the World Trade Center was indeed attacked by planes, and churches are still being burned even in this era.

Prediction #2: “Changes”

And although it seems heaven sent, we ain’t ready to see a Black president.”

President Obama wasn’t ready to be in the White House when ‘Pac made the song “Changes,” but this prediction has come to pass since then. The lyrics of this particular song are relevant even now, as he goes into the condition of Black people in America and the struggles still being faced today.

Prediction #3: “God Bless The Dead”

Rest in peace to my muthafucka Biggie Smalls…”

The eerie taunt by 2Pac before either he or Big was murdered may have been one of the misfortunate misinterpretations regarding the beef that caused their demise since it wasn’t about Notorious Big, or was it?

Prediction #4: “Niggaz Done Changed”

I’ve been shot and murdered, can’t tell you how it

happened word for word / but best believe that niggaz’ gonna get what they deserve.”

‘The bars from “Niggaz Done Changed” are just one example of the many times Pac predicted his untimely death.

Prediction #5: “Keep Ya Head Up”