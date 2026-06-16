Iran’s World Cup journey has been surrounded by challenges away from the field, and head coach Amir Ghalenoei is now speaking out after his team was required to leave Los Angeles shortly after its match at SoFi Stadium.

Iran's coach says his team was ordered to leave the US hours after its opening match and return to its training base in Mexico. https://t.co/cD53GJ057N pic.twitter.com/3zYNH2Sg71 — CNN (@CNN) June 16, 2026

Following the game, the Iranian squad was instructed to return to Mexico instead of staying overnight in Southern California as the team had expected. The decision became another frustration for a group that has dealt with complicated travel arrangements throughout the tournament.

Ghalenoei criticized the circumstances surrounding the team’s experience, calling Iran the most oppressed side competing at the World Cup.

The team’s logistical issues began before arriving in Los Angeles. Visa complications forced Iran to adjust its plans, moving operations from Arizona to Tijuana amid ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran. Some members of the staff were unable to travel with the squad and followed events remotely.

"The most repressed team at the World Cup" 😩



Iran manager Amir Ghalenoei has heavily criticised tournament organiser as they were ordered to leave the United States immediately after their opening match 🇮🇷https://t.co/LLxWxpt4Yc — GOAL (@goal) June 16, 2026

U.S. officials said the travel situation followed established tournament procedures, explaining that Iran’s visas had expired and that entry was limited to match-day access.

The match itself also became a source of discussion, with a controversial celebration drawing attention and demonstrations taking place outside the stadium.

Despite the off-field difficulties, Iran continued competing on the global stage while navigating a tournament experience shaped by political tensions, travel restrictions, and intense public attention. The team’s situation has added another layer of conversation around the challenges national squads face while participating in an international event spanning multiple countries and cultures.