A key member of the Love Island USA production team has died while the hit reality dating series was filming in Fiji.

According to a statement from ITV America and Peacock, executive producer James Barker passed away last week in Fiji after suffering an unexpected medical emergency. The networks said they will honor Barker during Tuesday’s episode of Love Island USA.

“James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire Love Island USA production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock,” the statement read. The companies described Barker as a beloved and valued member of their collective family whose kindness, talent, and dedication left a lasting impact on colleagues and friends.

According to TMZ, the exact circumstances surrounding Barker’s death have not been disclosed.