Janet Jackson Conquers Japan with Sold-Out Shows and No. 1 BE:FIRST Collaboration

More than four decades into her legendary career, Janet Jackson is proving her global influence remains as powerful as ever. The music icon has captivated Japan with four sold-out arena performances and a chart-topping collaboration with Japanese supergroup BE:FIRST.

Jackson’s highly anticipated return included two sold-out nights at K Arena Yokohama and a major performance at Kobe’s GLION Arena, with a fourth and final show scheduled for June 17. The concerts drew multi-generational audiences, highlighting the lasting connection between Jackson and her Japanese fanbase.

The excitement intensified with the release of “Doesn’t Really Matter (Remix)” featuring BE:FIRST. The collaboration soared to No. 1 on the Japan iTunes all-genre chart within an hour of its release, creating buzz across Japan and international music markets. The achievement carries special significance, as the original “Doesn’t Really Matter” spent four consecutive weeks at No. 1 in Japan more than two decades ago.

“Japan has always been part of my journey,” Jackson said, reflecting on the country’s impact on her life and career. She described the collaboration as a celebration of cultural connection and shared artistic expression.

BE:FIRST echoed that sentiment, calling their live performance with Jackson a dream come true and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to share the stage with one of their musical inspirations.

The visit reached another milestone on June 14 when thousands gathered outside K Arena Yokohama hoping to catch a glimpse of Jackson and BE:FIRST. More than a tour, the moment served as a powerful reminder of Jackson’s enduring relevance as a pioneering artist, contemporary force, and global cultural ambassador.