Knicks Become Fanatics’ Best-Selling Champion Ever After NBA Finals Win

The New York Knicks’ long-awaited NBA championship has sparked one of the biggest fan commerce moments in sports history.

According to Fanatics, the NBA’s official e-commerce partner, the Knicks became the company’s top-selling overall sports champion in the first 24 hours after clinching the 2026 NBA Finals, surpassing the previous record set by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025.

The momentum continues to build, with the Knicks already on pace to become Fanatics’ best-selling champion of all time, a record currently held by the 2016 Chicago Cubs. Sales have also more than doubled those of Fanatics’ previous top-selling NBA Finals champion, the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers.

Immediately following the championship-clinching buzzer, Fanatics launched more than 300 commemorative products spanning apparel, collectibles, memorabilia, and hard goods. Demand was so intense that the company processed more than 8,000 orders per minute, setting a new Fanatics record.

Top-selling items include:

The celebration has extended beyond online sales. Fanatics’ mobile “Fan Wagon” has drawn massive crowds throughout New York City, offering fans exclusive championship merchandise in real time.

Meanwhile, Topps released a special 2026 NBA Champions Topps NOW trading card set featuring opportunities to collect autographs and rare memorabilia cards from the Knicks’ starting lineup.

Fanatics reports that Knicks-related content has generated nearly 30 million views across social media since the Finals began, underscoring the cultural impact of the franchise’s historic title run.