The New York Knicks’ historic NBA championship victory on June 14 sent fans to Spotify in record numbers, fueling massive streaming spikes for some of New York City’s most iconic songs.

Leading the surge was “Blue and Orange Everything” by Skyzoo, which jumped 35,210% above its average streams. “Go NY Go (2012 Anniversary)” by Jesse Itzler followed with a 29,375% increase, while tracks including “New York” by Fat Joe, Ja Rule and Jadakiss, “Welcome to New York (Dipset)” by Cam’ron, JAŸ-Z and Juelz Santana, and Frank Sinatra’s “Theme From New York, New York” also saw significant gains.

Additional boosts were recorded for classics such as “Empire State of Mind,” “Heart of the City,” “NY State of Mind,” “Ruff Ryders Anthem,” “Lean Back,” and “We Fly High (Ballin’).”

The streaming celebration coincided with Spotify’s Knicks-themed campaign near Madison Square Garden during the NBA Finals. The platform unveiled billboards featuring real fans and user-created playlists, including titles such as “songs for transcending down 7th ave.”