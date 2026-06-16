Motown Records today announced the launch of the New Legends Internship Program, a new initiative designed to create meaningful pathways for students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to access careers within the music industry. The inaugural cohort will participate in a 10-week immersive internship experience from June 8 through August 14, gaining hands-on exposure across key areas of the business, including Marketing, Creative, Digital and A&R.

Launched during Black Music Month, the program was created to bridge the gap between emerging HBCU talent and opportunities within the music business that are often difficult to access. Through direct involvement in day-to-day operations, strategic projects and executive mentorship, participants will gain valuable insight into the business behind the music while building the skills and relationships necessary for long-term career success.

“Motown has always been committed to discovering and developing talent that shapes culture,” said Dante Smith, SVP Marketing & Head of Motown Digital at Motown Records. “With New Legends, we’re extending that legacy beyond artists and into the future executives, creatives, marketers and innovators who will help define the next era of the music industry.”

The inaugural New Legends cohort includes students from Howard University, Morgan State University, North Carolina A&T State University and Spelman College, representing the next generation of creative and business talent entering the music industry. Throughout the summer, participants will work alongside Motown teams, contribute to active projects and receive mentorship from industry professionals, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the many career paths available within the modern music business.