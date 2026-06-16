Florida continues to produce some of hip-hop’s most exciting emerging talent, and North Miami native GwalaBoy Phlyy is proving why his name deserves to be in the conversation.

Born Marcius Cleophas, the rising rapper has been building a loyal following with his unapologetic delivery, street-rooted authenticity, and relentless grind. Influenced by rap icons Gucci Mane, Future, and Lil Wayne, Phlyy has crafted a sound that reflects both his environment and his ambitions, earning him increasing recognition throughout the South and beyond.

Much of that momentum has been fueled by his breakout single and accompanying visual, “POWERHOUSE.” The record has become a standout release for the Florida artist, generating viral attention and introducing a wider audience to his hard-hitting style. Packed with infectious energy and commanding production, “POWERHOUSE” showcases the confidence and hunger that have quickly made GwalaBoy Phlyy one of the state’s artists to watch.

As the record continues to gain traction, Phlyy has also demonstrated his ability to move alongside some of the streets’ most respected voices. Throughout his rise, he’s connected with artists including Bobby Fishscale, Sauce Walka, Jackboy, and Fredo Bang, further cementing his position within hip-hop’s next generation.

Refusing to slow down, GwalaBoy Phlyy is keeping the pressure on with his latest single, “Supa Dirty,” while preparing to release a highly anticipated collaboration with New Orleans standout Rob49. With anticipation already building around the record, many believe the North Miami rapper is only beginning to scratch the surface of his potential.

As Florida’s dominance in hip-hop continues, GwalaBoy Phlyy is emerging as one of the state’s most promising new voices. With “POWERHOUSE” serving as his launching pad and more music on the horizon, the buzz surrounding the North Miami native is growing louder by the day.

One thing is becoming increasingly clear: GwalaBoy Phlyy isn’t waiting for an opportunity—he’s creating one.

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