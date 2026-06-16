Chicago is preparing for a historic week as the Obama Presidential Center officially opens its doors, bringing together an all-star mix of music legends, community leaders, and cultural figures to celebrate the long-awaited milestone.

The Obama Foundation announced a star-studded list of musical performers that will take the stage at the Obama Presidential Center grand opening ceremony Thursday. https://t.co/oYknNGBq2z — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) June 16, 2026

Located in Jackson Park, the $830 million campus was developed by the Obama Foundation and spans 19.3 acres. Designed as both a museum and community gathering space, the center aims to encourage civic engagement and inspire future generations. Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are expected to headline the dedication ceremony with remarks marking the occasion.

The official Grand Opening Ceremony takes place June 18 at John Lewis Plaza. While attendance is limited to invited guests, viewers around the world will be able to tune in through a free livestream. A public watch party is also scheduled nearby before the ceremony begins.

The celebration will continue through Juneteenth when the campus opens to the public, followed by a full weekend of community programming, live entertainment, storytelling, art installations, family activities, and cultural experiences across the grounds.

The dedication ceremony itself will feature a powerhouse lineup of performers and special guests, including Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Christina Aguilera, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, The Roots, Common, Eddie Vedder, Marc Anthony, Tems, Bono, The Edge, and Marsai Martin.

The opening marks a major moment for Chicago and the Obama legacy, transforming years of planning and construction into a public space centered on education, leadership, and community connection. With thousands expected to visit throughout opening weekend, the center is poised to become one of the city’s newest cultural landmarks.