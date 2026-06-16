Photos: Bonnaroo 2026 Bounces Back with Clipse, Kesha, Vince Staples, Role Model & More 

Photos by Dan Garcia

by Dan Garcia

For a while, it was hard not to wonder if Bonnaroo was cursed.

After last year’s weather-related cancellation, every dark cloud over Manchester carried extra weight. Fans arrived at the Farm this year excited, but not entirely relaxed. The forecast had already given plenty of people flashbacks, and the rain leading into the weekend made it impossible to ignore the question hanging over Bonnaroo 2026: Would the festival actually make it to the finish line?

By Sunday afternoon, that question became very real. Heavy rain and storms forced fans out of the main grounds and back to their cars and campsites, pausing performances and delaying the final

day until the early evening. For a few nervous hours, it felt like the same nightmare might be happening all over again.

But this time, Bonnaroo survived.

There were muddy fields, schedule changes, anxious updates and weather-related hiccups, but the show went on. By the end of Sunday night, after four days of genre-hopping performances, emotional returns, surprise collaborations and a final-day comeback that felt almost too fitting, Bonnaroo had delivered the ending fans needed. It was not always smooth, but maybe that made the weekend feel even more like Bonnaroo.

Bonnaroo is back.

The weekend began Thursday with a shorter opening day that gave the Farm a chance to ease into motion, and Vince Staples was the day’s highlight. Staples has always been one of rap’s sharpest performers, not because he overwhelms a stage with unnecessary theatrics, but because he does not need to. His presence is dry, focused and controlled, and his songs hit harder because of how little he wastes.

On a Thursday built around arrivals, campsite reunions and fans finding their bearings, Staples gave Bonnaroo an early dose of precision. His set brought a different kind of intensity to the first night, cutting through the opening-day haze with the confidence of an artist who knows exactly how much space his voice can fill.

Friday opened the weekend up, and bbno$ helped bring a burst of goofy, unserious energy to the day. Bonnaroo has always worked best when it refuses to be one thing, and bbno$ fit that spirit well. His set was light, colorful and built for a crowd that wanted to start the day by having fun rather than overthinking anything.

Jessie Murph brought a different kind of weight to Friday, balancing pop polish with the kind of emotional bluntness that has helped her connect with fans far beyond any one genre. Her voice gave the day one of its strongest early anchors, and her set showed why she has become such a natural fit for festival crowds. She can move between country, pop and R&B textures without sounding like she is chasing any of them, and that flexibility played well on a weekend where Bonnaroo’s greatest strength was its range.

Blood Orange gave Friday one of its coolest and most atmospheric performances. Dev Hynes’ music has always existed in its own stylish, fluid space, and at Bonnaroo, that translated into a set that felt like a late-day exhale. Where some artists demanded energy from the crowd, Blood Orange created a mood and invited fans into it. It was smooth, patient and quietly magnetic, the kind of performance that rewards anyone willing to lean in.

Then came The Strokes, giving Friday its biggest rock moment and one of the weekend’s most recognizable catalogs. At Bonnaroo, a festival that can place indie rock, rap, bluegrass, pop and electronic music within a short walk of each other, The Strokes felt like both a throwback and a reminder. Their songs still carry that effortless New York cool, and the crowd treated them like festival staples even as the weekend continued to stretch in every direction around them.

Saturday was where Bonnaroo’s variety became impossible to miss.

Mountain Grass Unit helped start the day with exactly the kind of rootsy, communal sound that makes sense on the Farm. Bonnaroo has always had a soft spot for bluegrass and jam-adjacent musicianship, and Mountain Grass Unit fit into that lineage while still feeling connected to a younger festival crowd. Their set gave Saturday an organic early pulse, the kind of performance that feels especially at home in Tennessee.

Holly Humberstone followed with one of the day’s more intimate emotional turns. Her music thrives on vulnerability, but it never feels small. At Bonnaroo, her songs carried well, giving fans a moment that felt reflective without losing the pace of the day. In a weekend full of massive stage moments, Humberstone’s set stood out because of how personal it felt.

Wyatt Flores brought another kind of sincerity to Saturday, leaning into a country-rock sound that felt natural on the Farm. Bonnaroo’s best lineups are usually the ones that make room for artists who can slow the weekend down without draining its energy, and Flores did exactly that. His set felt grounded, heartfelt and built for an audience that was ready for something direct.

Alabama Shakes gave Saturday one of its biggest emotional peaks. Their return to festival stages has carried real weight, and at Bonnaroo, that weight felt amplified. Brittany Howard’s voice remains one of the most powerful instruments in modern rock

and soul, and the band’s performance felt both triumphant and lived-in. Few sets over the weekend had the same sense of history, release and raw musicianship.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise kept Saturday moving with the kind of crowd connection that has made them a perfect Bonnaroo band. Their music is strange, emotional, catchy and hard to pin down, which is exactly why it works so well in this setting. The crowd

response made clear that their fan base did not just show up casually. They showed up ready to sing, move and meet the band halfway.

Then Saturday gave Bonnaroo one of the weekend’s defining moments: Kesha’s Superjam.

On paper, Kesha Presents: Superjâm Esoteríca: The Alchemy of Pop already sounded like exactly the kind of beautifully strange thing Bonnaroo exists to host. In practice, it became one of the

highlights of the entire weekend. Kesha brought together surprise guests and unexpected collaborators, turning the set into a joyful, chaotic, all-star pop celebration that felt tailor-made for the Farm.

The guest list kept the tent buzzing. Weird Al, flipturn, Del Water Gap, Boy Throb, Margo Price and more all helped make the Superjam feel less like a normal set and more like a one-night-only fever dream. Weird Al’s appearance as the final guest was the perfect exclamation point, especially when he stepped into a cover of Sia’s “Chandelier.” It was ridiculous, oddly sincere and completely Bonnaroo.

The finale made it unforgettable. As Kesha and her guests came together for “Purple Rain,” the moment took on a meaning no one could have planned. The cover was already a powerful ending, but with the weekend’s weather anxiety still hanging in the background, and with even more rainfall waiting to complicate the next day, it felt almost prophetic. A night before Sunday’s storms would force fans out of Centeroo, Kesha had already turned the rain into something communal.

Flipturn also had their own Saturday moment outside of the Superjam, bringing an indie-rock lift to the weekend with the kind of melodic energy that works especially well at Bonnaroo. Their set fit neatly into the festival’s middle ground: accessible, warm and easy to fall into, but still strong enough to stand apart from the day’s bigger names.

And then there was “Weird Al” Yankovic, who turned Saturday night into something only he could deliver. A Weird Al set at Bonnaroo is not just comedy, nostalgia or parody. It is a full-scale production from an artist who has spent decades understanding how to make absurdity feel meticulous. After already helping elevate the Superjam, his own performance gave Saturday one more reminder that Bonnaroo is at its best when it makes room for the unexpected.

By Sunday, luck had finally started to run out.

The final day began with uncertainty, then quickly turned into the weekend’s biggest logistical challenge. Massive rainfall and storms delayed start times until the early evening, and fans were forced to

evacuate Centeroo and head back to their cars and campsites. Given what happened last year, it was impossible not to feel the tension. The mood was not panic, but it was definitely nervous. Nobody wanted to say it too loudly, but everyone understood what another cancellation would mean.

Instead, the gates reopened, the schedule shifted, and Bonnaroo found a way forward.

Japanese Breakfast gave Sunday another needed emotional lift. Michelle Zauner’s songs have a way of making big festival spaces feel personal, and after the delay, that connection felt especially valuable. Her set helped reestablish the rhythm of the day, reminding fans that the weekend was not going to be defined only by weather alerts and muddy paths.

Fcukers brought a jolt of dance-floor energy to the final day, giving Bonnaroo one of its more stylish and immediate Sunday sets. After the afternoon’s slow restart, their performance helped shake off some of the storm delay’s lingering tension. The weekend needed movement again, and Fcukers gave it exactly that.

But one of the most important sets of the entire weekend came from Clipse.

As the biggest rap act on the lineup, Clipse already carried major weight. But their Sunday placement made the set feel even more significant. Coming shortly after fans were allowed back into the

main festival grounds, their performance became one of the first true signs that Bonnaroo’s final day was not just continuing technically, but fully returning.

Pusha T and Malice did not need festival gimmicks to make their set matter. The catalog, the presence and the precision were enough. Clipse brought a sharpness to Sunday that cut through the mud and the delay, reminding the crowd that rap’s most powerful festival moments are not always about spectacle. Sometimes they are about command.

For longtime fans, seeing Clipse on the Farm felt like a major moment. Their music is cold, exacting and built on a kind of lyrical tension that stands apart from much of the weekend’s more communal warmth. That contrast made the set even stronger. In the middle of a festival defined by weather chaos and emotional release, Clipse delivered something focused and uncompromising.

Role Model gave Sunday one of its biggest and most talked-about sets. He had originally been booked for Bonnaroo 2025 before the festival was cut short, and in the year since, his profile has only grown. By the time he finally got his moment on the Farm, it felt less like a makeup date and more like a victory lap.

The crowd response made it clear how much had changed since he was first scheduled for last year’s festival. Role Model has become a much bigger live draw, and his Sunday set reflected that. It was one of the weekend’s biggest performances not because of production excess, but because the audience gave everything back to him.

It was also one of his first festival shows without a surprise “Sally,” the celebrity guest tradition that became a signature part of his 2025 run. At Bonnaroo, it was not needed. The energy was already there. The songs carried the moment on their own, and the lack of a gimmick actually helped prove the point: Role Model did not need a viral surprise to own one of the weekend’s biggest crowds.

Kesha returned Sunday for her own set, and after Saturday’s Superjam and Sunday’s rainfall, the performance arrived with an accidental storyline already built in. The night before, she had closed one of the weekend’s best sets with “Purple Rain.” The next day, actual rain had thrown the festival into uncertainty before she ever took the stage.

That made her Sunday performance feel like a release. Kesha has always understood how to turn survival into celebration, and at Bonnaroo, that theme felt especially fitting. After everything the weekend had gone through, her set was not just another late-day pop performance. It was part of the festival’s emotional payoff.

By the end of Sunday, the story of Bonnaroo 2026 was not that everything went perfectly. It did not. The weather made sure of that. There were delays, there was mud, and there was a stretch on Sunday when the weekend’s future felt genuinely uncertain.

But the story is that Bonnaroo made it.

After last year, that mattered. Fans needed a full weekend on the Farm. Artists needed their sets. The festival needed a reminder

that its identity could survive more than one hard year. And even with the storms, Bonnaroo delivered.

From Vince Staples’ focused Thursday set to The Strokes’ Friday night cool, from Alabama Shakes’ Saturday triumph to Kesha’s unforgettable Superjam, from Clipse helping restart Sunday after the evacuation to Role Model proving he did not need a viral guest to command one of the weekend’s biggest crowds, Bonnaroo 2026 gave fans the comeback they were hoping for.

It was muddy. It was messy. It was anxious. It was joyful. Most importantly, it happened.

Bonnaroo is back.

Check out some of our favorite moments below in our exclusive photo gallery from the festival.