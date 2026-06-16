Reebok and Icecream are continuing the successful return of the iconic Board Flip silhouette with the introduction of a fresh “Pale Cerulean” colorway.
Following the sold-out Watermelon and Pink Lemonade releases earlier this year, the latest edition reimagines the archival sneaker in tonal blue hues. The design features premium leather uppers, perforated paneling, suede eyestays, a textured rubber toe cap, skate-ready tread, signature Icecream branding, an embroidered Cones & Bones logo, two lace options, and custom collaborative packaging.
The sneaker will make its official debut during Paris Fashion Week on June 24, highlighting the silhouette’s enduring influence across both skate and fashion culture.
“The success of the Watermelon and Pink Lemonade colorways created incredible momentum for our partnership,” said Ryan Melaugh, Senior Footwear Product Manager at Reebok, noting that the Paris Fashion Week unveiling reflects the brands’ shared commitment to creativity and cultural impact.
Loïc Villepontoux, Vice President of Billionaire Boys Club, added that bringing back the Board Flip honors Icecream’s creative heritage while introducing the model to a new generation of consumers.
The Reebok x Icecream Board Flip “Pale Cerulean” will retail for $150. The sneaker launches exclusively through BBC Icecream on July 2 before a global release on July 14 through Reebok.