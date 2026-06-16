The swamp is calling once again as DreamWorks has unveiled the first official teaser for Shrek 5, giving fans their first look at the next chapter in the long-running animated franchise.

The first trailer for ‘SHREK 5’ has been released.



In theaters on June 30, 2027. pic.twitter.com/h7tmzuj6X0 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 16, 2026

The highly anticipated sequel is set to arrive in theaters on June 30, 2027, with original voices Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz returning as Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona.

The new footage picks up with the familiar fairy tale crew entering a new chapter of their lives. Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, and their children leave behind the comfort of home as they journey to a new kingdom known as Further, Further Away.

The upcoming film also expands the franchise’s voice cast with Zendaya, Skyler Gisondo, and Marcello Hernandez joining the adventure as the voices of Shrek and Fiona’s children, Farkle, Fergus, and Felicia.

Within hours of the teaser’s release, fans flooded social media with reactions to the return of the iconic characters and the updated look of the animation. Viewers highlighted the more detailed visual style while also sharing plenty of laughs over a memorable scene featuring the Gingerbread Man that quickly became one of the trailer’s most talked-about moments.

Nearly two decades after the original Shrek became a cultural phenomenon, the latest installment is aiming to bring back the humor, heart, and unexpected comedy that helped turn the franchise into one of animation’s biggest successes.

With the original cast back and a new generation of characters joining the story, Shrek 5 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated animated releases on the horizon.